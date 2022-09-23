Garafolo: What Mike Tomlin's comments mean for Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo breaks down what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's comments mean for quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.
Former Patriots star Vince Wilfork recently paid a visit to old friend Bill Belichick -- who wasn't quite prepared to see how much weight Wilfork had lost since his playing days.
A meaningless touchdown? Nah. Even Al Michaels knew what this meant.
Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper are among the biggest winners after the Browns win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
The nicest thing Jalen Hurts could say about his time with Carson Wentz doesn't speak well about Wentz.
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
Yes, it's probably much ado about nothing, but Bill Belichick's contract comment has some wondering if the Patriots might have interest in Lamar Jackson.
The Packers signed veteran wideout Travis Fulgham to their practice squad on Thursday and their need for healthy bodies at the position was likely behind the more. Four of the receivers were out of practice on Thursday. The group included Allen Lazard, who went from limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday to sitting out [more]
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 3. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
See who experts around the league are taking in a Week 3 matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.
CLEVELAND (AP) Mitch Trubisky promised he'd be more aggressive and was, testing Cleveland's secondary with some long throws and moving Pittsburgh's offense effectively in the first half. Trubisky showed some signs of breaking out of an early season funk before bogging down after halftime as the Steelers lost 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. For 30 minutes, Trubisky looked good.
The quarterback’s performances with Denver should improve as he settles in. But his game is not aging well and he needs to adapt
After the 2021 season, the Cowboys decided to move on from receiver Amari Cooper. If they hadn’t found a trade partner, they would have cut him. Enter the Browns, with a move that seemed confusing at the time. Cooper hadn’t performed particularly well on grass and/or in the elements. He’d have both in Cleveland. Moreover, [more]
Skyy Moore played two snaps against the Chargers. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy says to not expect that again.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 3. Tom Brady and the Bucs will beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
49ers legend Steve Young believes that any question as to whether Kyle Shanahan is responsible for Trey Lance's injury is a "goofball question."
International captain Trevor Immelman was having none of Greg Norman's pseudo-olive branch theatrics.
It is very notable that Roy Manning is not coaching cornerbacks at #USC. Lincoln Riley seems to have made a smart move here.
Amazon Prime broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit was taken aback by Brownie the Elf, the logo the Browns are using on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Pittsburgh offense isn’t producing enough points. But that isn’t enough to produce a quarterback change. Yet. After Thursday night’s 29-17 loss to the Browns, coach Mike Tomlin was unequivocal in his ongoing support of current starter Mitch Trubisky. When asked about the possibility of shifting from Trubisky to rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett, Tomlin said, [more]