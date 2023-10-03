Garafolo: Matthew Stafford (hip bruise) expected to play Week 5 vs. Eagles
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip bruise) expected to play in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip bruise) expected to play in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
The Bengals picked up a desperately needed win while their offense continued to struggle with an ailing Joe Burrow.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk highlights some key players who look poised to disappoint in Week 2.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
A pair of little-known receivers stepped up big with 238 combined yards in Cooper Kupp's absence.
Plenty of public commitments were made to Team USA from big names across the league, while other stars had more distinct responses.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our full PPR rankings for fantasy Week 5!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Marc Polmans was two points from closing out the match at a Shanghai Masters qualifier.
The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.
Follow along with a busy slate on the first day of the MLB postseason.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
The Rays dropped Game 1 of their AL wild-card series to the Rangers in front of 19,704 fans Tuesday.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
Whether it was a slide instead of a score, a late loss of yardage or some other painful collapse, Jorge Martin has the Bad Beat breakdown to close out Week 4.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the team had not practiced the play live before attempting it on Monday.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.