Garafolo: Mac Jones expected to start Sunday vs. Jets
NFL Network's Insider Mike Garafolo: New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to start Sunday vs. New York Jets.
It'll be Mac Jones against the Jets, not Bailey Zappe
Check out these wholesome and funny Tweets as Chicago sends Robert Quinn off to Philadelphia.
Bears fans seem happy with the decision to trade Robert Quinn to the Eagles.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
The Eagles are still looking to get better.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t happy his team fell for the Chiefs’ trick.
The trade winds have already been blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
The Chicago Bears are trading star pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round draft pick
Matt Eberflus and the Bears had a rare chance to hang 40 on Bill Belichick and the Patriots in New England.
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' ugly interception in Monday night's loss to the Bears may have been the result of terrible luck.
My all-time favorite sound bite from any coach or player came six years ago next month, when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dismissed an opinion of mine, calling me out by name and saying “don’t waste your time reading crap like that.” (I should have sent Aaron a free copy of Playmakers.) The issue came up [more]
Peyton Manning had plenty of sympathy for Mac Jones after the Patriots benched the second-year quarterback early in the second quarter of Monday night's Week 7 game against the Bears.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is being punished for throwing a football into the stands, but he’s keeping a good sense of humor about it. The NFL originally fined Cook $7,426 for throwing the ball into the stands. But according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL will reduce that fine to $5,941 — [more]
Packers coach Matt LaFleur addressed some of what Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday about mental mistakes and cutting player reps.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players who face tough matchups in Week 8. These players may tank your fantasy score so stack your roster accordingly. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)