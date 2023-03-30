Garafolo: Lions sign WR Marvin Jones Jr. to one-year, $3M deal
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo: Detroit Lions sign free agent wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. to one-year, $3M deal.
Jones played his best NFL seasons with the Lions before joining the Jaguars in 2021.
