Garafolo: Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp voiced support for HC Dan Campbell
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp voiced support for HC Dan Campbell.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
The Buccaneers hit a new low in the Tom Brady Era after Sunday's loss to the lowly Panthers, and former NFL coach Rex Ryan sees a clear issue with the 45-year-old QB and his team.
The trade winds have already been blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t happy his team fell for the Chiefs’ trick.
Matt Eberflus and the Bears had a rare chance to hang 40 on Bill Belichick and the Patriots in New England.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' ugly interception in Monday night's loss to the Bears may have been the result of terrible luck.
My all-time favorite sound bite from any coach or player came six years ago next month, when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dismissed an opinion of mine, calling me out by name and saying “don’t waste your time reading crap like that.” (I should have sent Aaron a free copy of Playmakers.) The issue came up [more]
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is being punished for throwing a football into the stands, but he’s keeping a good sense of humor about it. The NFL originally fined Cook $7,426 for throwing the ball into the stands. But according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL will reduce that fine to $5,941 — [more]
Cornerback? Wide receiver? Defensive end? A look at proposed Chiefs trades from around the country.
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Wednesday:
ESPN released a statement on claims that Mac Jones' intercepted pass hit their SkyCam wire.
Here are five ideal trade destinations for Jerry Jeudy if the Denver Broncos decide to move on from the former Alabama WR.
Is Texas A&M the biggest dumpster fire? Ore is it Miami? What's with Clemson after benching DJ Uiagalele? College Football Fix discusses these topics.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players who face tough matchups in Week 8. These players may tank your fantasy score so stack your roster accordingly. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
Peyton Manning had plenty of sympathy for Mac Jones after the Patriots benched the second-year quarterback early in the second quarter of Monday night's Week 7 game against the Bears.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 9 highlighted by Michigan State at Michigan, Florida vs Georgia, and Kentucky at Tennessee
There's also a former Biletnikoff winner in the group.
The New York Giants are in desperate need of help at the wide receiver position, so stealing this player from the Seahawks is a no-brainer.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. gives you some players to aid your fantasy teams in Week 8 with bye weeks and injuries on hand. Is Raheem Mostert a must start? (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)