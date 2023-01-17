Garafolo: Lane Johnson (torn abductor) says he's playing vs. Giants
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Lane Johnson (torn abductor) says that he be playing in the Divisional Round matchup against the New York Giants.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Lane Johnson (torn abductor) says that he be playing in the Divisional Round matchup against the New York Giants.
Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys has a rough first half, missing three PATs. Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee respond.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Brady slid feet-first toward Hooker's legs during a fumble return.
Cincinnati’s 98-yard, game-winning fumble return wouldn’t have been as fun with those guys breaking it down.
The former Chiefs kicker couldn’t help commenting on the four extra-point misses by the Cowboys’ Brett Maher.
Tom Brady got away with what should have been an obvious penalty in the Bucs' blowout loss.
Bruce Arians supposedly was doing Todd Bowles a favor. As favors go, this one wasn’t very favorable. Arian, as the official story goes, decided to step down 17 days after Tom Brady‘s 40-day retirement, not at the direct or indirect behest of Brady but in order to do Todd Bowles a favor. “With the organization [more]
Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas. The team released a statement Tuesday morning saying Gage had movement in his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion. Gage was injured when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson.
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
Tom Brady's illustrious NFL career has reached a new crossroads. Will the GOAT continue his career? Nate Davis looks at his options.
Byron Leftwich is reportedly out in Tampa Bay.
Pete Carroll didn't mince words when asked about the difference between the 49ers and Seahawks.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city makes sense for the GOAT? Lets take a look.
New Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren wasted no time in talking about his thoughts for the team's potential new stadium in Arlington Heights.
As Brock Purdy continues his shocking surge in leading the 49ers through the playoffs, here's what the NFL media are saying about the former ISU QB.
A look at the referee assignment, opening lines and history behind all of it. Interesting Prescott and over/under tidbit await. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Connections between the Arizona Cardinals' new GM and a head coaching candidate has speculation swirling about the NFL franchise's next head coach.
The NFL may have no more storied playoff rivalry than the Cowboys and 49ers, and that rivalry will be renewed on Sunday. When the Cowboys visit San Francisco it will be the ninth time the two teams have played each other in the playoffs. The Cowboys have a 5-3 advantage in the previous eight games, [more]
The Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Here is our preview and prediction...
Could any of these 10 names be Alabama's defensive coordinator next season?