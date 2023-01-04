Garafolo: Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't participate in Ravens' Wednesday practice
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't participate in Ravens' Wednesday practice.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't participate in Ravens' Wednesday practice.
After missing the 2021-22 playoffs at 8-9, the Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs for 2022-23. Despite dealing with a knee injury to Lamar Jackson at the end of this season, John Harbaugh and co. have kept pace in a talented AFC North and have a chance to contend for their third Super Bowl
Robert Saleh wouldn't mind playing spoiler Sunday against Dolphins
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn says the current options at second base "give us an opportunity to win." But, he isn't closing the door on finding a solution outside of the team.
The Patriots are scheduled to play the Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, but it sounds like the situation is fluid with Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin still in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest Monday in Cincinnati.
There will be no perfect solution to the challenge presented by the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. As explained last night, the NFL will have to simply choose the best bad solution. There could be a way to make the best bad solution a little better. As Chris Simms and I talked [more]
The NFL world is reeling from Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's episode of cardiac arrest during a game on Monday night. Here's the latest.
After reading the NFL’s announcement Tuesday, the Chiefs can proceed with some additional insight they didn’t have before.
More confirmation of Joe Burrow's actions during Monday night's events.
‘Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall’
There is just one week left in the NFL regular season and there are still some things left to be decided in the AFC and NFC NFL playoff races.
The NFL is considering multiple options regarding Week 17's Bills-Bengals game. The best option is to call it a tie.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy understands why he was selected so late in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he still believed he was more than capable of playing quarterback at the next level.
Detroit Lions WR Chuck Hughes is the only player to die during an NFL game: 1971 against the Chicago Bears on the field at Tiger Stadium.
Cowboys wide receiver James Washington has been a disappointment in his first season in Dallas, and now his tenure with the team is over. Washington is being released today, according to multiple reports. A 2018 second-round draft pick of the Steelers, Washington became a free agent in the offseason and signed a one-year contract with [more]
Report: #Bills' Damar Hamlin received 'promising readings' overnight:
Matt Maiocco has the latest 49ers overreactions after San Francisco's thrilling win over the Raiders.
Damar Hamlin's family wants negativity directed at Tee Higgins to end.
Here's a look at the uniform the Tennessee Titans will be wearing for the season finale game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.
The Steelers worked out tight end Thaddeus Moss on Tuesday at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. Moss is the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss. He has spent time with the Commanders and Bengals in two seasons but has yet to play a regular-season game. Moss was active [more]
The San Francisco 49ers were 3-4 after Week 7, a 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They haven't lost since.