Garafolo: Kyren Williams expected to miss a few weeks 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is expected to miss a few weeks.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is expected to miss a few weeks.
Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don puts a bow on the NFL's Sunday action and fantasy happenings in Week 6.
Which players should we temper expectations for? Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk reveals whom she thinks will stumble in Week 5.
Has Patrick Mahomes been playing at his normal level this season?
Richardson sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
Baltimore's offense has been inconsistent as a whole up to this point, but having Lamar solves a ton of that. Plus, the Bills are uniquely equipped to handle the tough road ahead, and fortune favors this bold AFC squad.
Murray has not played or practiced with the team since tearing his ACL last December.
Jorge Martin delivers a fantasy-specific overview of NFL teams with question marks in their backfields.
At LIV Golf's season-ending event, Phil Mickelson suggested a way for majors to add LIV players without using ranking points.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Dalton Del Don examines five situations where the stats don't tell the whole story, including why Breece Hall will run wild after the Jets' bye.
Harden has been trying to leave the Sixers since the summer.
With fantasy basketball draft season in full swing, here are 10 players per round who may be worth passing on when it's time to pick.
Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri highlights several players that fantasy managers should look to trade away or acquire.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Larson looks to win his second straight race at Homestead on Sunday.
Penix is at -145 to win while no other player has better than 10-to-1 odds.
What better time for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' after a wild MNF game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ekeler joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the insanity plus get his reaction to beating the fantasy football expert at his own game in the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football league.
"I wish I was getting paid," Merianne Do said after going viral.
Teams will no longer be able to conduct in-person interviews with coaching candidates currently employed by other teams until after the divisional round of the playoffs.
Terrell Owens did not need medical attention after the incident in Southern California.