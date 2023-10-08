Garafolo: Kenny Pickett will play Week 5 vs. Ravens
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will play Week 5 vs. the Baltimore Ravens following bone bruise he suffered in Week 4.
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will play Week 5 vs. the Baltimore Ravens following bone bruise he suffered in Week 4.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.
After a big game in Week 4, Lamar Jackson will have a much tougher job against a stout Steelers defense.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
Pickett injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.
Kenny Pickett was sacked awkwardly in the third quarter and helped off the field.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Bengals game.
Diontae Johnson reached for his right leg instantly after a 26-yard gain early in the second half on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.
Sunday's game marks the 100th meeting between the Bengals and the Browns.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers his lineup advice for every remaining game on the Week 5 slate, along with some intriguing DFS values.
The Jaguars are looking for their second straight win in London.
Which games have the most fantasy juice? Which will be a slog? Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks it all down for Week 5.
The 21-year-old phenom was virtually unknown when the Rangers took him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
Bryce Harper led the way for the Phillies, and Clayton Kershaw did the opposite for the Dodgers in Saturday's NLDS Game 1s.
Caleb Williams and USC outlasted Arizona in triple overtime, but it was not a promising performance from the Trojans.
Gunnar Henderson was caught stealing in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff single.
The Yellow Jackets scored a 44-yard TD with one second left.
No. 10 Notre Dame’s dreams of a College Football Playoff berth were almost certainly put to rest with a 33-20 loss at No. 25 Louisville.
At 5-1 overall and 3-0 in SEC play, Alabama is very much in the thick of both the SEC and College Football Playoff races.
The Bruins stopped Washington State on fourth down with less than two minutes to go.