Garafolo: Kamara's meeting with Goodell helped his case with suspension 'The Insiders'
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's meeting with Commissioner Roger Goodell helped his case with suspension.
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's meeting with Commissioner Roger Goodell helped his case with suspension.
Some key players will be out to begin the NFL season.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.
Through three weeks, 80.9% of kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks, the highest rate in at least three decades and very likely a league record.
Taylor Swift's appearance at Sunday's Bears-Chiefs game as the guest of Travis Kelce had a major impact on the tight end's jersey sales and Fox's television ratings.
Charles McDonald is joined by Next Gen Stats' Keegan Abdoo to break down why some teams look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty through three weeks of the NFL season. But first, the duo jump around the funniest stories to come out of the weekend, including the hysteria around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (and her chicken fingers), the comically low ticket prices for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos game this weekend and Josh McDaniels' awful field goal decision on Sunday night. Next, Charles and Keegan give their biggest takeaways from Week 3. Keegan explains Next Gen Stats' new metric pressure probability and how it tied into the high number of blowouts this week, Charles highlights the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud and the duo discuss the Miami Dolphins' high-flying offense scoring 70 points. Later, Charles and Keegan discuss the teams who look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty and why: the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jake Dickert misquoted Corso's remarks on "College GameDay" after Washington State beat Oregon State.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
All four 0-3 teams are playing each other, and for the Bears, Broncos, Vikings and Panthers, their games could forecast Williams' future.
The Cardinals are coming off a monumental upset of the Dallas Cowboys with San Francisco looming.
College football continues to deliver massive television ratings, and Deion Sanders and Colorado have played a major role.
The U.S. is looking to break a losing streak on European soil that goes back three decades.
How exactly did the Dolphins make a fellow professional football team look like an early season FCS opponent?
The CFP Management Committee is exploring a change to the playoff model, but it faces many hurdles — including how to handle the Pac-12 in its final days.
The Astros are now 1.5 games ahead of the Mariners for the final wild-card spot in the American League. They will play Game 2 of their three-game series on Tuesday.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
We don't have a definitive timeline for Bronny's return, but his coach is encouraged by his progress.
An early version of the 2024 LIV Golf schedule does not include Trump-owned courses, but does go head-to-head with the PGA Tour
The Bengals picked up a desperately needed win while their offense continued to struggle with an ailing Joe Burrow.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 3. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 4.