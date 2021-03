USA TODAY Sports

The first significant free agent domino fell for San Francisco on Sunday when fullback Kyle Juszczyk agreed to a five-year, $27 million deal to stay with the 49ers. Last season Juszczyk posted a career-high six total touchdowns, including four receiving scores to tie a career best, and two rushing touchdowns to set a new career high. In all with the 49ers he's hauled in 102 receptions for 1,080 yards and seven touchdowns, and rushed 35 times for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns