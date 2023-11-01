Garafolo: Josh McDaniels 'lost the fan base early' in his Raiders tenure 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels 'lost the fan base early' in his Raiders tenure.
The Raiders are moving on from Josh McDaniels.
O'Connell is getting his shot.
Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury.
Davante Adams was clearly upset on the sideline late in Monday's loss.
The Raiders haven't appeared willing to trade Davante Adams but they should consider it. Meanwhile, the Steelers don’t care about style points and it’s about time we (I) accept what this team is.
Coaches don't usually encourage penalties, but this one might have saved the game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Packers and Raiders are both coming off losses.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin takes a hard look at what we have learned about the running back position at the season's midway point.
Sal Vetri examines the fantasy football trade landscape, revealing four players to move, two to target and one to hold.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
Here's every impact deal that went down not only on the day of the NFL trade deadline, but going back the past couple weeks as well.
No wide receiver has ever won NFL MVP in the 67-year history of the award. Could A.J. Brown change that?
The Falcons are making a quarterback change.
