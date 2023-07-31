Garafolo: Jonathan Taylor refutes Colts' claim that RB has back injury
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Running back Jonathan Taylor refutes Indianapolis Colts' claim that RB has back injury.
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
Jonathan Taylor's agent went after Irsay for speaking out about the NFL's running back situation.
Taylor's agent didn't take long to fire back.
Colts owner Jim Irsay recently called running back contract complaints "inappropriate."
"I will be back on the field — better and stronger than ever — as soon as possible this season," the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram.
