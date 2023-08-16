Garafolo: Jonathan Taylor left Colts facility with 'excused absence' Wednesday
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor left Colts facility with 'excused absence' Wednesday.
It has been two and a half weeks since Jonathan Taylor requested a trade from the Colts.
Jonathan Taylor asked for a trade last month after the Colts declined to lock him down on a long-term deal earlier this summer.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
The Colts' rookie QB had an up and down preseason debut.
The Colts running back curiously wasn't watching practice on Tuesday.
The Colts aren't slowing down the hype with Anthony Richardson.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.
Taylor's agent didn't take long to fire back.
