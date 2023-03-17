Garafolo: Jonah Williams requests trade from Bengals after Orlando Brown Jr. signing
Tackle Jonah Williams requests trade from the Cincinnati Bengals after tackle Orlando Brown Jr. signing.
Tackle Jonah Williams requests trade from the Cincinnati Bengals after tackle Orlando Brown Jr. signing.
The Cowboys owner releases a statement on the release of Ezekiel Elliott
Slay was almost released, but now he's reportedly back in the fold.
NFL experts graded the 49ers' moves for Javon Hargrave and Sam Darnold in free agency.
George Kittle said his public goodbyes Friday with a touching Instagram post to his former 49ers teammates.
The madness continues with a loaded Day 2 slate.
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
That whole Run it Back approach didn’t work out so well a couple of years ago. This one is much more sound, writes columnist Sam McDowell.
The Eagles signed a backup quarterback, someone former coach Chip Kelly tried hard to trade for in 2015.
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
Next up is a matchup with the No. 2 seed in the bracket, the Texas Longhorns.
Would the Rams like to find a way to gracefully move on from quarterback Matthew Stafford? Perhaps. Have they? Nope. With the close of business coming and going on Thursday absent a roster move for Stafford, he’ll be on the team on Friday. Which means he’ll see another $57 million become fully guaranteed. Specifically, his [more]
It actually seems to be on the verge of happening. The Commanders, after nearly 24 years of ownership by Dan Snyder, could very soon be under new management. Per multiple sources, Dan and Tanya Snyder have cleared out of the team’s facility in advance of the sale of the team. As one source explained it, [more]
Yahoo Sports spoke to talent evaluators across the NFL, and they agreed on key points that will impact Elliott going forward.
LeBron's injured foot is expected to be re-evaluated at the end of the month.
Here’s something that happened fairly quietly on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Quarterback Tom Brady is a free agent again. Because Brady didn’t do a one-year dummy deal aimed at spreading his $35.1 million cap number for 2023 over two years, his contract with the Buccaneers expired. He’s now a free agent. That retirement letter [more]
As we noted yesterday, the free agent contract Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders had reportedly agreed to wasn’t actually done. Now it is. Garoppolo finalized the agreement with the Raiders and is signing his contract this morning, and then will have a press conference in Las Vegas today, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. [more]
The Cowboys have roughly $26 million in cap space to make other moves to bolster their roster via free agency or trades.
The Bengals plan to play the newly signed Orlando Brown at left tackle and that’s not sitting all that well with the player who has been manning the position. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jonah Williams has told the Bengals that he wants to be traded. Williams has started all 47 games he’s [more]
Tremaine Edmunds and D.J. Moore will get the headlines, but the under-the-radar moves Ryan Poles are a key part to the first step of a rebuild: Baseline roster competency.