Garafolo: Joe Burrow believed to have suffered calf strain in training camp
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports on the injury that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sustained during the team's training camp practice on July 27, 2023.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports on the injury that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sustained during the team's training camp practice on July 27, 2023.
Practice footage shows the quarterback grabbing his calf on the field after pulling up mid-stride.
There's a new favorite for NFL MVP.
Bengals president Mike Brown offered two different food analogies to illustrate why keeping players such as Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Logan Wilson might prove difficult.
The Bengals are running it back with their top offensive weapons.
The 28-year-old was reportedly defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play when the training camp injury occurred.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
Martin is one of the best guards in the NFL and wants to be paid like it. A league source suggested to Yahoo Sports that the Rams might hold the answer.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Sterling Sharpe didn't have a long career, but he was great.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon hands out fantasy grades to all four squads of the NFC North.
Follow along with rumors, deals and reactions as we near MLB's Aug. 1 trade deadline.
The greatest soccer player ever is now in Major League Soccer and using this blank canvas to continue painting masterpieces as only he could.
In case you've forgotten any of the major developments in conference realignment over the last two years, here's a quick refresher.
"Is this when the dominoes start to fall?" The Pac-12 is reeling and searching for answers with Colorado voting on leaving for the Big 12.
Get away from it all at some of the world's most remote courses.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to chat about Justin Herbert's new deal, Joe Burrow's future, Saquon Barkley's ended holdout and time spent at Cowboys & Browns camp.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is facing a four-game NCAA suspension to start the 2023 season.
Payton specifically called out former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the 2022 failures.
Herbert said Wednesday as camp opened he was happy to get the extension done so it wouldn't be a distraction from what Los Angeles now needs to accomplish.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski wraps up his Shuffle Up draft series with the wideouts!