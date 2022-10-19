Garafolo: Jets still waiting on Zach Wilson to become 'the man'
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: New York Jets still waiting on quarterback Zach Wilson to become 'the man'.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: New York Jets still waiting on quarterback Zach Wilson to become 'the man'.
Nets star guard Kyrie Irving talked with a reporter about the team's need to participate at a high level all season long.
Head coach Brandon Staley made the announcement at Wednesday's media availability.
Opening night did not disappoint.
Charles McDonald checks in with his first mock draft of this cycle, with all 31 first-round picks (remember Miami's tampering punishment?) as well as for teams who start picking on Day 2.
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
According to a report from the Washington Post, the Bears are shopping Robert Quinn in the trade market.
When it comes to Russell Wilson, former teammates Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch are not as enchanted as the rest of the world.
The Cardinals have released their seventh regular season depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Thursday's NFL Week 7 game against the Saints.
The Patriots selected receiver N'Keal Harry with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 draft. But in three seasons with the franchise, Harry never lived up to that draft status. So, the Patriots traded him to the Bears in July for a seventh-round pick. Harry hasn’t played for Chicago so far in 2022, as [more]
Mac Jones deserves to be the starter over Bailey Zappe if he's healthy enough to play ... right? Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman isn't so sure.
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared some relatively candid thoughts on Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who is set to face his former team for the first time after flaming out in New England.
Could the Vikings be opening up a roster spot for a major addition?
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players who have tough matchups during an equally tough stretch of bye weeks. These players should be faded in Week 7. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he’s optimistic that receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has a shoulder injury, can play Sunday against Pittsburgh, but stopped short of saying he will definitely be available.
Look no further than these 6 players, one of whom Jason Kelce called "irreplaceable," to explain the Eagles' 6-0 start.
The Rams haven't gotten much production from their running game this season and there are a few RBs they could look to trade for.
The Bears aren’t in the business of winning in 2022, and Ryan Poles is reportedly looking to deal Robert Quinn ahead of the trade deadline.
There are nine unbeatens remaining in college football's Bowl Subdivision. Which of the group is most likely to run the table? We rank them in order.
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton is facing scrutiny after a video appears to show him making contact with a female