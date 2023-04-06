Garafolo: Jets to sign former Packers QB Tim Boyle
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: New York Jets to sign former Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald take a way-too-early look at the 2023 NFL season by giving their dark horse predictions for AFC and NFC champions, MVP, rushing and receiving leaders and coach of the year.
A source told Yahoo Sports that "the next week or so" is a realistic window to expect a deal to get done between the Packers and Jets. If it doesn't, here's the big date to watch.
According to sources, the issue of Rodgers' viability in 2024 arose in trade talks largely because of comments the QB made on "The Pat McAfee Show" about his darkness retreat.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas spoke about Aaron Rodgers trade conversations with the Packers.
The Packers have finished in last place just once since 1988.
Allen Lazard has been a favorite of Aaron Rodgers for multiple seasons.
Both the Packers and Jets badly want the Aaron Rodgers trade to happen, so now it's just a matter of which team blinks first.
The Bengals are getting a big left tackle who just won a Super Bowl ring.
The Jets' odds to win the Super Bowl have shifted.
Baker Mayfield could be known as the guy who replaced future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady in 2023.
Talks between Rodgers and the Jets are reportedly continuing, but this time in person.
