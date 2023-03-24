Garafolo: The Jets and Packers are far apart on trade compensation for Rodgers
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers are far apart on trade compensation for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers are far apart on trade compensation for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rick Barnes Tennessee basketball clinched a Sweet 16 berth with its 65-52 win against Duke on Saturday in Orlando, Florida.
The 49ers' journey into the 2023 NFL season officially begins April 17.
Jerry Green nearly ended his streak in 2021, but was inspired by Tom Brady.
The Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent John Jenkins, the team announced Friday. The defensive tackle has 10 years of experience, spending the past two in Miami. He played 260 defensive snaps and 61 on special teams in 16 games last season, totaling 20 tackles. The Saints made Jenkins a third-round draft selection in 2013, [more]
Jerry Green, a sportswriter notable for covering the first 56 Super Bowls, has died at the age of 94. Green missed Super Bowl LVII last month after covering each of the first 56, citing his declining health, although he said he was looking forward to watching a Super Bowl on TV for the first time. [more]
What to know about the start of the 2023 MLB regular season, including the matchups and times for every team's first game.
The Panthers are hiking up ticket prices by 5.8 percent. And they touted the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft as one of their reasons for doing so.
The Ravens may not have things settled with their quarterback. But they’re still adding a veteran receiver. Baltimore is signing Nelson Agholor to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, according to multiple reports. Agholor can also earn an additional $3 million in incentives. A first-round pick in the 2015 draft, Agholor spent his last two [more]
Japan is the new World Baseball Classic champion, and as John Tomase writes, some of the nation's best players could find their way to the major leagues in the coming years. The Red Sox need to be in the mix.
"Mahomes took that BS deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a [billion]."
The Patriots giving Nelson Agholor $22 million over two years looks even worse after the Ravens reportedly signed the free-agent wide receiver for a fraction of that cost.
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
The new defensive player was originally drafted by the Patriots.
Rory McIlroy moved into the knockout stages here of the WGC-Dell Match Play, but although his 3 & 2 win over Keegan Bradley was defined by a peerless performance of driving the buzz here continued to focus on his extraordinary tee shot the night before.
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
Devin McCourty's story about Steve Belichick's first season as the Patriots' safeties coach doesn't exactly paint the franchise in the best light.
Among all the comings and goings on the 49ers' defensive line, the club is expecting big things from Kalia Davis after he spent his rookie season rehabbing from a torn ACL.
The Browns reached an agreement with veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin, who had spent two days earlier this week visiting with the team.
Memphis athletics said it will cooperate with Bowling Green university police after a Tigers women's basketball player struck a Bowling Green player
The Eagles have emerged as a possible landing spot for long-time Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to a report. By Reuben Frank