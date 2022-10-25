Garafolo: Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker out for season with triceps tear

The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) Coach Zac Taylor had an inkling it might be a good day for the Cincinnati Bengals when Joe Burrow connected with Tyler Boyd on a deep ball for a touchdown early in the game. The play unfolded exactly as it was planned, with Boyd streaking down the middle and Burrow hitting him in stride for a 60-yard score. ''That (play) was one we were locked in on early,'' Taylor said after the Bengals struck quickly and ran away from the Atlanta Falcons 35-17 on Sunday.