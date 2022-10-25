Garafolo: Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker out for season with triceps tear
NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reports that New York Jets offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is set to miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL regular season with a triceps tear.
The Panthers announced a handful of moves on Tuesday, one of which landed DE Henry Anderson on NFI.
CINCINNATI (AP) Coach Zac Taylor had an inkling it might be a good day for the Cincinnati Bengals when Joe Burrow connected with Tyler Boyd on a deep ball for a touchdown early in the game. The play unfolded exactly as it was planned, with Boyd streaking down the middle and Burrow hitting him in stride for a 60-yard score. ''That (play) was one we were locked in on early,'' Taylor said after the Bengals struck quickly and ran away from the Atlanta Falcons 35-17 on Sunday.
"Monday Night Football" commentator Troy Aikman said he's "looking forward to watching Joe Burrow" during Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
Belichick and Eberflus commented on the dirty hit that knocked David Andrews out of Monday night's game.
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
Minerva junior runner Owen Grubb died after a tree struck him in the head following Saturday's Division II boys district race in Cambridge, Ohio.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]
The Bears dismantled the Patriots in primetime. Josh Schrock hands out grades from a dominant performance.
During a drive that ended, fittingly, with Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker intercepting a ball thrown by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Jones put a foot into the balls of Brisker to cap a slide. The move wasn’t flagged. It looked a lot like the move former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady once made when sliding during [more]
The Cowboys get the former second-round draft pick and a '24 7th-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round selection in 2023. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The 45-year-old had nothing to prove and plenty to lose by coming back from retirement. And now he’s stuck with a team that looks unable to support him
Is this a sign of things to come with NFL officiating?