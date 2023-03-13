Garafolo: Jason Kelce expected to return to Eagles for 2023 season
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says center Jason Kelce expected to return to the Philadelphia Eagles for 2023 season.
"Cheetah's" 60-meter dash win Saturday at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships led to a declaration from Hill and responses from elite sprinters.
He’d never agree with this characterization, in part because Aaron Rodgers likely would never agree with anything I’d ever have to say. But with the NFL’s annual free-agency negotiating window open, this is not a subject for fair debate. Rodgers officially is holding the Packers and Jets hostage. He’s doing so because both teams won’t [more]
Aaron Rodgers can, and will, do whatever he wants. But his failure to make a decision about his short-term future is about to become a problem. At 12:00 p.m. ET, free agency begins, as a practical matter. If Rodgers is going to the Jets, the Jets need to know that. If Rodgers is going to [more]
One of the first moves of the NFL's legal tampering window saw Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards sign with his hometown team. By Reuben Frank
As news of the Rams-Dolphins trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Jalen Ramsey as he high-tailed it out of the NFC West.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
We asked Detroit Lions fans to voice their opinions, and now we bring you the results of our "one big move" poll in NFL free agency 2023.
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
According to Rob Demovsky, both the Packers and Jets are in a holding pattern as Aaron Rodgers still hasn't told either team what he plans to do in 2023.
While Scottie Scheffler took home the top prize, there were a handful of players who earned more than $1 million this week.
How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears' draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
As the period for signing unrestricted free agents opens, another veteran player has hit the market. The Ravens have released defensive lineman Calais Campbell. “Calais defines what it is to be a Raven,” G.M. Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “He personifies professionalism, and his contributions to our organization — both on and off the [more]
Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon didn't seemed thrilled to hear that the Dolphins are acquiring star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a blockbuster trade.
The Bears made the first reported move of free agency by agreeing to a deal with Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards.
Some former Harvard women's hockey players are speaking out against the alleged toxic and abusive culture allowed to fester under head coach Katey Stone.
The waiting game continues for Aaron Rodgers. He says a decision is coming soon, but who knows how he defines the term? Assuming that the Jets find out by Wednesday whether Rodgers will accept a trade to New York, and in the event Rodgers decides not to change teams, the question becomes what will the [more]
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
The Detroit Lions have until 4 p.m. Wednesday to tender contracts to their final two ERFAs, Bobby Price and Tommy Kraemer
The Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson around this time last year and gave him a contract that they’ve restructured ahead of the start of the new league year. According to multiple reports, the Browns have converted the bulk of Watson’s $46 million base salary to a signing bonus. The move creates nearly $36 million in [more]