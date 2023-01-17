Garafolo: Jalen Hurts 'not going to be 100%' vs. Giants on Saturday
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo discusses quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.
New Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren says there’s only one thing on his mind as he approaches his new job: Building a new stadium. The Bears are planning to move out of Soldier Field and the city of Chicago, and into a new stadium they’ll build in the suburbs, and today Warren called that [more]
The Eagles host the Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday.
The L.A. Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, which carries several implications for the New Orleans Saints and Sean Payton.
What are some of the potential landing spots for Lamar Jackson if he leaves the Ravens in the NFL offseason? Here are the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds for his next team.
Jalen Hurts missed two of the Eagles’ last three regular-season games with his right shoulder injury. But head coach Nick Sirianni said on Tuesday that Hurts will be back to practicing in full as the club begins to get ready for Saturday’s matchup with the Giants. Hurts said in his own Tuesday press conference that [more]
Brett Maher lived up to his nickname for most of the 2022 season, but an awful wild-card round brought questions about the kicker's future. | From @ToddBrock24f7
What we learned from the #Bills' Wild-Card win over the #Dolphins:
Brady slid feet-first toward Hooker's legs during a fumble return.
Cincinnati’s 98-yard, game-winning fumble return wouldn’t have been as fun with those guys breaking it down.
The former Chiefs kicker couldn’t help commenting on the four extra-point misses by the Cowboys’ Brett Maher.
Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys has a rough first half, missing three PATs. Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee respond.
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
Tom Brady's illustrious NFL career has reached a new crossroads. Will the GOAT continue his career? Nate Davis looks at his options.
We predicted (and saw) some upsets in the Wild Card games of the NFL playoffs. We're predicting one huge upset in the Divisional Playoff games.
Pete Carroll didn't mince words when asked about the difference between the 49ers and Seahawks.
Tom Brady got away with what should have been an obvious penalty in the Bucs' blowout loss.
As Brock Purdy continues his shocking surge in leading the 49ers through the playoffs, here's what the NFL media are saying about the former ISU QB.
A look at the referee assignment, opening lines and history behind all of it. Interesting Prescott and over/under tidbit await. | From @KDDrummondNFL