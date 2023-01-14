Garafolo: Jalen Hurts 'will be a full go' for Divisional Round game
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo, says Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts "will be a full go" for divisional round game.
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo, says Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts "will be a full go" for divisional round game.
Vince Wilfork offered his take on the Jack Jones-Bill Belichick incident.
Mobley is one of seven players in the G League this season with multiple games of at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.
Nearly 400 sets of brothers have played in the NFL, but rarely have they met in the playoffs. Tulsa's Justice and Dax Hill will face off Sunday.
The Clippers and Suns also get mentioned in the rumors, but a trade is a longshot.
In this week's edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald gives Rams fans hope with the return of Sean McVay, but he's not thrilled with the other coach in Los Angeles.
Williams injured his back playing in a game that didn't matter, a decision that's come back to hurt Brandon Staley and the Chargers.
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
Three teams have been given permission by the Saints to interview Sean Payton to be their next head coach, and those three teams know that kind of compensation the Saints will demand to hire Payton. That’s the word from Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, who said today that those three teams are the only ones [more]
Cheryl Bosa had to make a decision on which son's playoff game she was going to go to, and her reasoning is justified.
Here is what pundits around the web are predicting will unfold during the 2022 NFL playoffs.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is set. Here's how to watch every single game.
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
The Chiefs Wire staff takes a crack at predicting the outcomes of all AFC and NFC games in the wild-card round.
With quarterback's departure from Las Vegas all but official, the only question left seems to be where he'll play next.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Greg Papa called out an area of weakness where the 49ers' defense needs to improve in their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
Sure, the rest is great. But there's another huge benefit to the Eagles' bye week, according to Jason Kelce. By Dave Zangaro
All 14 teams in the NFL playoffs are hoping to mount a run to Super Bowl 57, but not all of them look to have what it takes to win a title.