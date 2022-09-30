Garafolo gives injury updates on Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas

The Associated Press

There's one thing we can all agree on: Tua Tagovailoa had no business being on the field. The Miami Dolphins quarterback was taken away on a stretcher with a concussion during a prime-time game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, an especially frightening incident because it came a mere four days after another hard hit against the Buffalo Bills left him wobbly. ''I'm sick,'' former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho said in a video posted to Twitter.