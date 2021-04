TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith will not return to the team next year, he announced today on his Instagram page. The news does not come as a surprise to subscribers of TheWolverine, with Chris Balas having reported Smith's return was unlikely in a recent INSIDE THE FORT update. The NCAA declared that all seniors and fifth-year seniors could come back once again in 2021-22 if they chose to do so, which is why Smith at least had the possibility of making a return.