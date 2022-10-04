Garafolo: Giants working out free-agent QBs A.J. McCarron, Jake Fromm
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports New York Giants working out free-agent QBs A.J. McCarron, Jake Fromm.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has exited today’s game against the Bears with an ankle injury. Jones suffered the injury when he was taken down late in the third quarter. He stayed on the sideline with his helmet on, and he hasn’t been ruled out of the game, but he came out and the Giants termed [more]
The Patriots are reportedly set to add a quarterback to their practice squad. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to sign Garrett Gilbert on Tuesday. With Mac Jones dealing with an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer in the concussion protocol, rookie Bailey Zappe is currently the only healthy quarterback in [more]
The Giants were able to put the finishing touches on a win over the Bears on Sunday despite being without a healthy quarterback, but beating the Packers in London this week looks like a taller task given the current state of affairs. Head coach Brian Daboll said that Daniel Jones‘ ankle was “feeling a little [more]
The Commanders are just four weeks into the Carson Wentz experience, but things already sound like they're turning for the worst in our nation's capitol. By Adam Hermann
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
