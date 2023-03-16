Garafolo: Giants signing ex-Colts WR Parris Campbell to one-year, $4.7M contract
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports the New York Giants signing ex-Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell to one-year, $4.7M contract.
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
It’s been a strange two years for Baker Mayfield. After an unexpected playoff appearance, a wild-card win in Pittsburgh, and a close, tough loss to the Chiefs in the 2020 playoffs, the signs were pointing to Mayfield receiving a franchise-quarterback contract. Now, the potential Tampa Bay starter is guaranteed low-level backup quarterback pay. Mayfield’s contract [more]
Skip Bayless and others took to social media after the Cincinnati Bengals signed a four-year deal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
By cutting Elliott before the new NFL calendar begins, the Dallas Cowboys will save a lot of money.
Yes, Jalen Hurts' next contract will be expensive, but here's how the Eagles can still keep many of their best players.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
Three NFL head coaches and scouts from all 32 teams attended Jalen Carter's pro day.
The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the first round, which will be April 27, 2023, in Kansas City. Here are all the Colts picks.
Adderley started 44 games for the Chargers since 2020
The Chiefs have already signed three unrestricted free agents this week.
Parris Campbell is headed to the Giants on a one-year deal, a source told IndyStar, creating another question on the rebuilding offense.
Here's the latest Eagles news and rumors as free agency kicks off this week.