Garafolo: Giants punter Jamie Gillan flies back to U.S. after passport issues in London

Associated Press

The NFC East has gone from laughingstock to juggernaut in less than two years. Led by Philadelphia, the league's lone undefeated team and surprising 4-1 starts by the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, the NFC East has three teams with at least four wins in the first five games. This is the fourth time that has happened since the start of the eight-division era in 2002, with the AFC North doing it in 2020, the NFC East in 2008 and AFC West in 2002.