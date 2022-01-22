Garafolo: Giants interview Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier for head coach vacancy
- Leslie FrazierAmerican football player and coach
- Brian DabollAmerican football coach
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that the New York Giants interviewed Buffalo Bills coaches Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier for their head coach vacancy. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network