Garafolo: Giants and Eagles 'really haven't faced each other at full strength' this season
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles "really haven't faced each other at full strength" this season.
As the Philadelphia Eagles start preparation for the Divisional Round matchup against the NY Giants, Jalen Hurts will be a full go, while Avonte Maddox's status could be in doubt
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale isn't buying the Boston Scott hype and dismissed the Eagles' running back as some sort of Giant killer
What do oddsmakers view as the most likely potential Super Bowl matchup?
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
We predicted (and saw) some upsets in the Wild Card games of the NFL playoffs. We're predicting one huge upset in the Divisional Playoff games.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. San Francisco [more]
The 49ers' future at quarterback, defensive concerns and Kyle Shanahan's game plan are all touched on in this week's edition of 49ers Overreactions.
The Houston Texans work out a deal with the Chicago Bears to regain No. 1 overall in the latest @The33rdTeamFB mock draft.
The former Chiefs kicker couldn’t help commenting on the four extra-point misses by the Cowboys’ Brett Maher.
From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social media saw it, and reacted. As it should. It’s [more]
Remember when the Dolphins made a backdoor attempt to put together a quarterback/coach dream team of Brady and Sean Payton? It could happen in Tampa.
As Brock Purdy continues his shocking surge in leading the 49ers through the playoffs, here's what NFL writers, analysts are saying about Niners QB.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give the 49ers a run for their money -- literally.
The Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Here is our preview and prediction...
A complicating factor in all of this is that Jackson doesn't have an agent. He really, really should have one.
According to U-M crime log, a school employee reported "fraudulent activity involving someone accessing university emails ... without authorization."
Should the Jets target Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who could possibly be traded this offseason?
John Fassel provided context on what may have happened to Brett Maher, plus Tom Brady is roasted for a slide-tackle he made Monday. | From @ToddBrock24f7