Garafolo: Free agent LB Reuben Foster visiting Dolphins
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo shares free agent linebacker Reuben Foster visiting the Miami Dolphins. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The #49ers and free agent WR Marcus Johnson agreed to a contract.
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his three-round projections for the 2022 NFL draft, including compensatory picks
Lions coach Dan Campbell offered a vivid example of how much the NFL is willing to tolerate from a player if he helps his team win. Campbell described a time during his tenure with the Dolphins when the team had a player who routinely showed up to practice after drinking, but he said the Dolphins [more]
In an exclusive interview with KC Star columnist Sam McDowell, Tyrann Mathieu spoke on his split with the #Chiefs. "Bro, I was depressed."
The Philadelphia Eagles liked what they saw from Devon Allen at the Pro Day and signed him to a contract for the 2022 season.
Cornerback D.J. Hayden will need to find a new place to play in 2022. The Commanders announced that they released Hayden on Friday. Hayden signed with the team late last season and played 11 snaps during a Week 16 loss to the Cowboys. Hayden was a Raiders first-round pick in 2013 and spent the first [more]
In case you were sleeping last night, the Bears added CB Tavon Young and TE Ryan Griffin. Here's how fans are reacting to the new signings.
With the Rams' additions in free agency, they've left themselves with only two pressing roster needs ahead of the draft.
On the first floor of the LSU Football Operations Center, left of the front desk, is the performance nutrition center. If you want to know why Brian Kelly left Notre Dame after 12 years spent leading college football's most storied program to become the coach at LSU, the answer in part lies in one of the nicest cafeterias in college sports. “It’s been awesome because you’ve got incredible facilities, you’ve got players that want to be great,” Kelly told The Associated Press on the eve of his first spring practice at LSU.
Dan Campbell inadvertently highlighted a major issue in the NFL.
The latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft after a big trade - and a few Pro Days - changed up the dynamic of how the first round should go
Allen Robinson is already going to work with the Rams, appearing to recruit Akiem Hicks on Twitter
In an amended complaint filed today, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores contends that he documented his concerns regarding pressure from owner Stephen Ross to lose games in a December 4, 2019 memo. The Dolphins privately acknowledge that the memo was indeed created and submitted to the team. “This letter was proactively provided to the NFL [more]
Jullian Taylor is referencing "Dragon Ball Z" as he prepares for the 2022 season
This is going to be a dandy in week two of the season.
Augusta National's reputation for decorum proved no match for Matthew Wolff's Masters frustrations on Thursday.
As more and more receivers get paid, others who are due to get paid will expect to get paid. Including one specific receiver who plays the position with the physicality and intensity of a running back. While also playing running back. 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has removed all traces of the 49ers from his Instagram [more]
When the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson three weeks ago today, we were told that his new contract will contain modifications to the standard language that would void guaranteed payments and/or trigger the default of signing bonus money previously paid. When the Browns officially introduced Watson two weeks ago today, G.M. Andrew Berry was asked [more]
The latest 3-round mock draft from Touchdown Wire offers some different ideas for Detroit
The Vikings come out swinging aggressively in this week's 7-round mock draft