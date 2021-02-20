Garafolo: 'I foresee' one more Eagles trade in near future
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo says 'I foresee' one more trade for the Philadelphia Eagles in the near future. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Brett Gardner has been a New York Yankee his entire career. On BNNY, SNY's Jim Duquette explains Garnder's mentality in wanting to get a deal done with Yankees GM Brian Cashman.
Kyrie Irving tired of playing in LeBron James' shadow on the Cavaliers.
More than a year before his MLB debut, Tatis signed away a portion of his career earnings.
The Packers and Eagles need to get under the cap and started that process Friday.
Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz were flying high back in 2017, but fast-forward to today and a comment from the former head coach rings sadly true. By Adam Hermann
"Beat some ranked opponents and then if it makes sense, I'll fight you."
For all the talk about Sam Darnold’s value and whether the Jets will eventually trade him, the truth is they’re sitting on a much more valuable asset.
A truce has yet to be called in the Team Penske camp amid friction following the last lap Daytona 500 crash between teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. Logano was leading Keselowski when Keselowski pulled out to attempt a race-winning pass, a move that caused contact that triggered a fiery eight-car wreck. Three of the cars involved were Fords fielded by Penske.
ESPN predicts Deshaun Watson traded to Panthers, Marcus Mariota to Patriots
After beating Serena Williams in prime time, Naomi Osaka faces former UCLA star Jennifer Brady in a midnight finals showdown at the Australian Open.
After Zack Britton did not mince his words regarding Domingo German's suspension from an alleged domestic violence dispute in 2019, Aaron Boone weighed in.
The tennis star was asked about her mistakes in a humbling 6-3, 6-4 defeat at the Australian Open semifinals.
The Brooklyn Nets haven't lost a game in a while, knocking off LeBron James most recently.
This assumes the Jets will draft a new QB with their No. 2 overall pick.
One day after the blockbuster Carson Wentz trade, the grades are starting to roll in - and they all sound the same. By Adam Hermann
If you’ve been paying attention to the Knicks, you’ve known for a while now that the club feels well positioned to acquire a top player via trade. New York has five first-round picks in the next three drafts and significant cap space. The club also has a few talented young players to include in trades.
After the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, Leonard Fournette revealed Tom Brady would text teammates “We will win” around 11 p.m. ET every night. But apparently that wasn’t all he was sending. In an appearance on “The Michael Irvin Podcast,” Evans said Brady stepped up everything he usually did during the season to help motivate [more]
"And then the playoffs, it was like the Terminator."
The Houston Texans could draft Ohio State QB Justin Fields after trading Deshaun Watson to the Carolina Panthers, ESPN predicts.
The Packers cut LB Christian Kirksey and OT Rick Wagner on Friday. What does it mean for the team's roster?