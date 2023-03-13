Garafolo: Falcons, OG Chris Lindstrom agree to five-year, $105M contract extension
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports the Atlanta Falcons and offensive guard Chris Lindstrom agree to five-year, $105M contract extension.
Aaron Rodgers can, and will, do whatever he wants. But his failure to make a decision about his short-term future is about to become a problem. At 12:00 p.m. ET, free agency begins, as a practical matter. If Rodgers is going to the Jets, the Jets need to know that. If Rodgers is going to [more]
As news of the Rams-Dolphins trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Jalen Ramsey as he high-tailed it out of the NFC West.
Before the Raiders officially released Derek Carr last month, they were trying to trade him to get some measure of compensation for the quarterback. But a trade always seemed unlikely given that Carr had a no-trade clause and realistically had no incentive to help Las Vegas after the organization had decided to move on from [more]
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
As you may know, we’ve been fascinated by the possibility that the Commanders have been lurking for a chance to pounce on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. With Baltimore using the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, any other team can talk to Jackson (as of today) and sign him to an offer sheet. The Commanders, coincidentally [more]
According to Rob Demovsky, both the Packers and Jets are in a holding pattern as Aaron Rodgers still hasn't told either team what he plans to do in 2023.
While Scottie Scheffler took home the top prize, there were a handful of players who earned more than $1 million this week.
How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears' draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.
Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon didn't seemed thrilled to hear that the Dolphins are acquiring star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a blockbuster trade.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
The waiting game continues for Aaron Rodgers. He says a decision is coming soon, but who knows how he defines the term? Assuming that the Jets find out by Wednesday whether Rodgers will accept a trade to New York, and in the event Rodgers decides not to change teams, the question becomes what will the [more]
Some former Harvard women's hockey players are speaking out against the alleged toxic and abusive culture allowed to fester under head coach Katey Stone.
The Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson around this time last year and gave him a contract that they’ve restructured ahead of the start of the new league year. According to multiple reports, the Browns have converted the bulk of Watson’s $46 million base salary to a signing bonus. The move creates nearly $36 million in [more]
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
The Detroit Lions have until 4 p.m. Wednesday to tender contracts to their final two ERFAs, Bobby Price and Tommy Kraemer
Here's an overview of the 11 picks the Patriots currently have in the 2023 NFL Draft after Monday's trade with the Falcons involving tight end Jonnu Smith.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
7 objectives for the Eagles when the new league year starts in order to repeat their Super Bowl season.