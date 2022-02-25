Garafolo explains the 'moving parts' for Cowboys in 2022 offseason
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo explains the 'moving parts' for Dallas Cowboys in 2022 offseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Don't buy the idea that the #49ers won't trade Jimmy Garoppolo. There's one key factor that makes the decision a virtual lock.
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his projections for the 2022 NFL draft heading into this year's NFL Scouting Combine
Tom Brady is gone and a former Mizzou quarterback could be leading the Buccaneers.
With quarterback Carson Wentz looking like he’s on his way out of Indianapolis, one of his former teammates is coming to his defense. During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd this week, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said that another fresh start could be a positive for Wentz. “I think he’s going to [more]
She may not have earned the position, but she certainly didn’t walk away empty-handed.
The rollercoaster relationship between Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst is about to take a nosedive. Last month, Rodgers explained the manner in which things have improved between quarterback and executive. Now, as Rodgers continues to contemplate whether he’ll stay with the Packers, ask for a trade, or retire, Gutekunst has publicly [more]
Former USA goalkeeper Hope Solo has launched a scathing attack on Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan in the wake of the US women’s national team’s $24 million (£17.8m) equal pay settlement, claiming her former team-mates “both know this is not a win”.
5 potential trade destinations for #Philadelphia #Eagles QB Gardner #Minshew if a deal can be made that makes sense for Howie #Roseman
Former standout Grambling State QB Doug Williams said he's "very, very disappointed" by the school hiring Art Briles as its new offensive coordinator.
Watch what Illini head coach Brad Underwood said about Ohio State after the loss to the Buckeyes. Do you agree with his assessment of Malaki Branham? #GoBucks
The 49ers’ safety called out the Chiefs star.
Dwayne Haskins has some things to be excited about this season.
Potential picks for the Cowboys, a decision at tight end and linebacker, and who Dallas could keep in town with the franchise tag in 2022. | From @Cdburnett7 and @ToddBrock24f7
Deshaun Watson wasn't willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Panthers this past season. But a new report suggests that may no longer be the case.
Matthew Stafford threw a couple of INTs in Super Bowl LVI, but overall, Kurt Warner says he played "a heck of a football game."
Before he was the Super Bowl XXII MVP, Doug Williams was a star quarterback at Grambling. After his NFL career, Williams became Grambling’s head coach. But now Williams says he can’t support his alma mater. That’s because Grambling’s new head coach, former Browns and Raiders coach Hue Jackson, has hired Art Briles as offensive coordinator, [more]
The unexpected decision of Troy Aikman to choose ESPN over Amazon will create plenty of questions. Here’s a fairly obvious one: Where does Amazon go now? Al Michaels, who is expected to become the play-by-play announcer for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, reportedly wanted Aikman as the in-booth partner. Andrew Marchand of the New [more]
Andrew Whitworth is likely retiring after winning a Super Bowl with the Rams, but Wayne Gretzky's advice is making this a tough call
J.C. Jackson could be in the market for a pricey contract.
In his return to the Packers last season, the former University of Kentucky star caught five touchdown passes, his most since the 2015 season.