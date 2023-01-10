Garafolo explains factors behind Titans' firing of OC Todd Downing
NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo explains the factors behind Tennessee Titans' firing of offensive coordinator Todd Downing.
The #Chiefs proved to be must-watch television in 2022, with eight of the top 50 most-watched U.S. TV broadcasts, including two games in the top 4.
Jimmie Ward's ability to adjust to his new nickel back role has been crucial to the 49ers' defense this season.
The last time the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft was traded was 2016 when the Rams moved up to draft Jared Goff.
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Georgia's Kirby Smart will receive top bonuses this season among college football coaches at Bowl Subdivision public schools.
Chris Ballard said on Tuesday he would do "whatever it takes" to get a top quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.
The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts. Did it ever.
There's no doubt the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right?
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers play on Saturday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was trying to motivate his team with a new shirt for next season, but the internet believes Saleh missed a couple of letters.
The Steelers committed highway robbery when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears before the NFL trade deadline. Pittsburgh got Chicago’s second-round pick in the deal, and that proves to be the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears have the first pick in every round of the draft, and [more]
Davante Adams had 1,290 receiving yards and 12 yards with Carr as his quarterback.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
Jack Jones' suspension reportedly led to the rookie cornerback openly challenging head coach Bill Belichick. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the details.
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) and Lovie Smith (Texans) are out, marking five teams with head coach openings. Nate Davis assesses their attractiveness.
Mike Tannenbaum declares he would trade Justin Fields and draft Bryce Young to "reset" the rookie quarterback contracts and add pieces with the capital acquired from Fields.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Even if Bill Belichick's future in New England is safe, the head coach may have to have a hard conversation with team owner Robert Kraft this week. Greg Bedard joined "Boston Sports Tonight" on Monday to discuss the coach's future.
Players are expected to eat, sleep and breathe football on their path to the Super Bowl, but that won't be a problem for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.