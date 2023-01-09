Garafolo examines Steve Wilks' chances of being retained as Panthers' full-time HC
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo examines Steve Wilks' chances of being retained as Carolina Panthers' full-time head coach.
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night which knocked Green Bay out of the playoffs, and debate what the future may hold for both Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
With the 2022 NFL playoffs right around the corner, lets take a look at the teams that have secured a spot in the postseason.
Justin Fields is the gravitational center of the Bears rebuild. His job is on the field. But if Ryan Poles asks for his assistance during a critical offseason, Fields is ready to lend a helping hand.
Alijah Vera-Tucker says he'll be ready for training camp
An emotional week for the NFL filled with fear, tears, prayer and uncertainty ended with exciting games, dramatic finishes and a celebration for Damar Hamlin. When Hamlin left the stadium in Cincinnati in an ambulance Monday night fighting for his life, football didn’t matter. For a couple of days, it was unknown when the NFL would resume playing.
Packers linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected from Sunday night’s game for pushing a member of the Lions’ athletic training staff, said today that he has spoken with him, apologized and hopes to be forgiven. Walker told reporters in the Packers’ locker room on Monday that he and the trainer had a long conversation, that [more]
Matthew Stafford says he feels "really good" about his health right now and will be back in 2023 – even if Sean McVay isn't.
Nyheim Hines helped propel the Buffalo Bills to an emotional win in their first game since Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse.
Bears assistant Ian Cunningham is in high demand for GM vacancies. Now, the Cardinals have put in an interview request.
Goff currentlyhas the fifth-longest streak without an interception in NFL history, behind Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady (twice) and Derek Carr
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Jack Jones' suspension reportedly led to the rookie cornerback openly challenging head coach Bill Belichick. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the details.
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.