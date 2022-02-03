Garafolo: Ex-Northwestern QB and Chiefs QBs coach Mike Kafka to become Giants OC under Daboll

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that ex-Northwestern and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Mika Kafka has left his spot as quarterbacks coach of the Kansas City Chiefs to become the new offensive coordinator for the New York Giants under newly-hired head coach Brian Daboll. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

