Garafolo: 'Every indication' is that Jamal Adams' quad/knee injury will be season-ending
Browns confirm the addition of Graham off the Bears practice squad as well as signing a potential returner to their own practice squad:
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about injuries to K Harrison Butker and CB Trent McDuffie and whether either could play in Week 2.
The railing fell off after the Commanders lost to the Eagles in their last home game of the year, and multiple fans fell to the ground from several feet up.
Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar features Week 1's great underrated players on his Secret Superstars team.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Colts head coach Frank Reich called Rodrigo Blankenship “our kicker,” but that’s not the case any longer. Reich added that “everybody gets evaluated” and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts’ evaluation of Blankenship has ended with a decision to waive the kicker. Blankenship missed a field goal in overtime of the Colts’ [more]
A controversy emerged on Sunday regarding whether Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett properly executed a clock-killing spike with 13 seconds to play, setting up the eventual game-winning 58-yard field goal. Panthers coach Matt Rhule argued that Brissett committed intentional grounding by not immediately spiking the ball. “I started screaming, ‘Intentional grounding, 10-second runoff, game’s about to [more]
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady suggested this season feels different than others as he approaches the end of his remarkable NFL career.
Brothers. Gotta love 'em. Eli Manning offers a reminder of how the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning went their separate ways.
New details have emerged about the back injury Mac Jones suffered in the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
We agree with Peyton Manning!
Rarely in this day and age is there anything on which the vast majority of people agree. Tonight, we found something around which we could all rally. In his first game as a head coach, Nathaniel Hackett made a bizarre decision to take the football out of Bronco quarterback Russell Wilson‘s hands with the game [more]
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on Twitter this morning that the [more]
The Seattle Seahawks outlasted the Denver Broncos on the Monday Night Football opener. Here are winners and losers from the contest.
Take a look at the playing conditions at Soldier Field from Sunday's Bears game.
Sunday in Arizona, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes walked behind a microphone half an hour after torching the Cardinals. What came next was illuminating.
Former NFL coach Rex Ryan didn't hold back when assessing Bill Belichick's recent performance as head coach and GM of the Patriots.
The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. Which team will get the victory?
Jerry Rice isn't entertaining any ideas of Jimmy Garoppolo replacing Trey Lance as the 49ers' starting quarterback.
Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens run through a few players fantasy managers should add this week, including another running back in San Francisco, New Orleans' starting quarterback and a wideout in Washington.