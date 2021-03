The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers answered a couple of low moments in their season - and kept rolling on the second night of back-to-backs. Leonard scored 22 points, Marcus Morris Sr. added 14 in a rare start and the Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-99 on Monday. The Clippers were playing Dallas for the first time since a 51-point blowout on their home court in December, and a night after a 20-point loss in New Orleans.