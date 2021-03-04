Garafolo: Eagles look poised for partial, not full, team rebuild
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo thinks Philadelphia Eagles look poised for partial, not full, team rebuild. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo thinks Philadelphia Eagles look poised for partial, not full, team rebuild. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger worked together on a new contract that has signed, sealed, and delivered the veteran for the 2021 season.
The Steelers announced Thursday that they've signed Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for 2021. Roethlisberger was set to have a $41.25 million cap hit next season, which was much too high for the Steelers. Last season, Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions
Golden Tate's tumultuous time with Joe Judge is over.
Jalen Ramsey and Deshaun Watson share a connection.
Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.
The U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team presented its 2021 car in Russian colours on Thursday with potash producer Uralkali, owned by the billionaire father of new Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, joining as title sponsor. Mazepin will be partnered in an all-rookie lineup with Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great Michael and the reigning F2 champion. Ferrari-powered Haas, ninth last season with just three points, are owned by machine-tools industrialist Gene Haas.
The Portuguese forward guided a composed finish past Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel in a 3-0 Serie A win for the Italian champions to mark the 600th league appearance of his career in typical fashion. He has now hit the 20-goal mark in every season since his debut campaign at Real Madrid in 2009-10, with his highest tally coming in 2014-15 when he scored 48 goals in 35 La Liga games for the Spanish club. The 36-year-old is currently two goals clear of Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku at the summit of the Serie A scoring charts as he targets his first 'capocannoniere' crown in Italy.
In the space of 24 hours, rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev indicated that he was done fighting, but then was talked into continuing on by controversial Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. UFC president Dana White also backed that sentiment, telling MMA Junkie that Chimaev "ain't quitting." Chimaev's UFC career was off to a brilliant start in 2020. The Chechen fighter rattled off three consecutive victories in three months. He was then slated to face highly ranked welterweight Leon Edwards, a massive opportunity. That fight fell apart because Edwards and then Chimaev tested positive for COVID-19. The UFC attempted to reschedule it at least twice, but was thwarted on both occasions because of Chimaev's ongoing health struggles in his recovery from COVID-19. On Monday, he appeared to have decided he was done trying to return to the Octagon. He wrote on Instagram, "I want to say thank you to everyone for their support in my path in this sport. I think I’m done. Yes, I know that I didn’t take the belt, but this is not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you, but my heart and body tell me everything." That appeared to be the end of it. Then, on Tuesday, Kadyrov posted a message via the Visit Chechnya Instagram account, in which he said that he talked Chimaev out of retiring. He urged the fighter to continue on. "Friends, you've probably already heard the news about Khamzat Chimaev, who announced his departure from the UFC in his account. Not believing my eyes, I called and talked to Chimaev," Kadyrov wrote. "Khamzat said that recovery from illness is slow, and in an attempt to be honest and frank with the fans, he decided not to give them hope. I told him that ALL the Chechen people were upset by this news. I reminded Chimaev that all our young people, whom he inspires, are pinning great hopes on his victory, but what can I say - MILLIONS OF FANS IN RUSSIA AND THE WORLD! And if fans need to wait for his return, then we will all look forward to his entry into the octagon with trepidation and patience. "During our conversation, Chimaev realized how important his career is for every Chechen and promised to make every effort to recover as soon as possible. In the near future, he will fly to the republic, where he will complete a rehabilitation course, hold a training camp and start training.And this means that Khamzat does not leave, HE REMAINS AND WILL BEAT TO THE END! "The heart and body whispered 'everything!' That is how Khamzat wrote on Instagram. But the Chechen SPIRIT and the will to win shout to him 'Forward!' Therefore, I know for sure that Khamzat will take the UFC belt and prove that he is the best of the best!" Chimaev has yet to comment since he and Kadyrov's posts went public. UFC president Dana White, however, told MMA Junkie, “When (Chimaev) got (to UFC headquarters in Las Vegas), the doctors took care of him, and they put him on prednisone, which is a nasty f---ing steroid. So he’s on prednisone, and he’s supposed to be taking this thing and chilling, relaxing, and letting himself recover. He went in and f---ing trained today, felt like s--t, and got super emotional and posted (his retirement). “He’s not supposed to be training, but you know, this guy’s a savage. He wants to fight like every f---ing weekend, and now he can’t even train, so he just got emotional and posted that, but he ain’t quitting.” Chimaev was most recently scheduled to fight Edwards on March 13. When he wasn't physically able to train for the bout, Edwards was re-booked opposite Belal Muhammad for the same date. It is unclear how soon Chimaev might be able to return to the Octagon. TRENDING > Zhang Weili expected to defend belt against Rose Namajunas at UFC 261 Dana White praises Khamzat Chimaev: "I've never seen anything like this in my life" (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.
While 2020 was by no means perfect for bantamweight Casey Kenney, it was nonetheless a very fruitful year for him. Most importantly for Kenney, he was able to stay busy in 2020, picking up three wins in four fights, making for an impressive 5-1 start to his UFC career. “2020 wasn’t everybody’s year, but it was one of my better years,” Kenny told MMAWeekly.com. “It got me in a position where I want to be in the fight game. “I got some money in my pocket and gained some new fans; things I wanted to get done in this sport I did in 2020.” While some might look at a loss as a bad thing, Kenney views it as an opportunity to show his skill set. “I had my first loss in the UFC to start off in 2020, and everybody wants to see how you respond off a loss and I responded really well,” said Kenney. “The whole Fight Island thing was pretty cool too, fighting close back to back, and I got my first finish versus (Louis) Smolka as well. I went through a lot in 2020 and it was all good stuff.” This Saturday in Las Vegas, Kenney (16-2-1) will look to take another step forward in his career when he faces Dominick Cruz (22-3) in a UFC 259 preliminary 135-pound bout. TRENDING > Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring “To be a champion you have to beat former champions, and Dominick Cruz is a great place to start,” Kenney said. “He’s a legend in this sport, but I think this is my time, and hopefully we’ll see it very soon. “I’m fully prepared and time will tell out there, but Dominick Cruz is a huge test and I don’t want to look past him.” With how deep the 135-pound weight class is in the UFC, Kenney knows he’s going to have to do something to stand out amongst the pack to get to the top of the ladder. With that being said, he’s looking to make Saturday’s bout a springboard for his case to move closer to title contention. “This (fight) is what I’m focused on right now, but I do plan on getting in a couple more fights this year afterwards,” said Kenney.” “Bantamweight is one of the hottest divisions right now, so I’m going to need to put together a handful of wins to get that title shot. Dominick Cruz is a huge step in that direction, and I think that will help me get the fights I need to get that title shot, maybe later this year.” Patricio Pitbull issues million dollar challenge to Dana White to beat Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Mayock is saying the right things in public. But if he's not exploring a Wilson trade in private, he's not doing his job.
Seven Super Bowl rings. Three MVPs. 14 Pro Bowls. The NFL passing TD record.
Check out all the latest for Week 8 of fantasy hockey.
Even though he's turning 37 and was ineffective last season, Smith's contributions to a franchise extend far beyond the field. And his biggest advocate might be the NFL's biggest talent.
Joakim Noah spent 13 seasons in the NBA.
Some had thought the 43-year-old might walk away from the game when he parted ways with the Patriots last offseason after winning six Super Bowls in 20 seasons in New England. Instead, Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contact with the Bucs and more than delivered for the franchise with an impressive run through the playoffs and convincing win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the title game. Brady, who took home Super Bowl MVP honors while claiming a record-extending seventh championship ring, also shot down the possibility of retiring in his on-field TV interview, so the story he told about his exchange with wife Gisele Bundchen was no surprise.
The New York Knicks might get Derrick Rose back for their final game before the All-Star break after all. The Knicks were without the veteran point guard on Tuesday due to the NBA's health and safety protocols as they took a 119-93 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Rose was forced to sit out because of an inconclusive COVID-19 test prior to the game.
Milwaukee hasn't been near the level it was at the last two regular seasons.
Van Noy's reunion with head coach Brian Flores is over after one season.
Harden was named an All-Star in every season with the Rockets and holds the franchise records for three-point field goals made (2,029), free throws made (5,554) and assists (4,796). The 2018 MVP was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in January after his relationship with the Rockets broke down. "James Harden will always be a Rocket," Fertitta told the Houston Chronicle.