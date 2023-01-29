Garafolo: Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon emerging as candidate for Broncos HC position
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says Philadelphia Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon emerging as candidate for the Denver Broncos HC position.
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says Philadelphia Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon emerging as candidate for the Denver Broncos HC position.
The Eagles DC has not yet interviewed for the Cardinals' head coaching vacancy but could in the next week.
Eagles All-Pro WR A.J. Brown and 49ers Jimmie Ward had words pregame and the NFL world promptly reacted
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes could become the 5th quarterback in NFL history to accomplish this feat with a win vs. the #Bengals. | from @TheJohnDillon
Vic Fangio will not be returning to the Panthers, as the 64-year-old is set to become the Dolphins' newest defensive coordinator.
According to a new report, the Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target.
Who do the NFL experts pick to win this matchup of epic proportions? We've compiled their choices, and here's what they're saying.
The Bengals-Chiefs AFC championship game trash talk is getting embarrassing.
As of Tuesday night, word around the league was that the Broncos were closing in on making a decision regarding their next head coach. Five days later, a report has emerged that they’re basically going back to square one. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the Broncos have recently done research on other candidates, in [more]
Brock Purdy's rookie season has been anything but typical, and the 49ers QB shared the biggest lesson he has learned so far.
Eagles All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts arrived at the NFC Championship in an outfit inspired by PRINCE and social media reacted
A final prediction for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC title game.
Setting the stage for Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Patrick Reed is involved in yet another rules controversy after the American declared that, despite TV suggesting otherwise, he was “100 percent certain" that it was his ball lodged up a tree in Dubai. His insistence permitted him a favourable drop and spared him a walk back to the tee.
The NFL may never see a defense like the 1985 Bears ever again.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts arrived at Lincoln Financial Field in a snazzy suit for his team's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.
McIlroy's impressive run of form could lead him to a memorable win.
ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay says he thinks the Houston Texans "will do everything they can" to trade with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick.
The Packers could trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason and the team prefers to move on from him, according to Adam Schefter
Max Homa has perspective, yes, but after winning for the first time as a dad, Homa offered somme insight into why he works harder now than ever.
Giants Wire takes an early look at the New York Giants' in-house free agents and breaks down who should be re-signed and who should go.