Garafolo: Don't rule out possibility of Brady returning to Bucs; new OC hire will be key
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo discuss Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's future in the NFL.
Young replaced Mac Jones at Alabama and won the Heisman in 2021.
Todd Gordon is heading back to a NASCAR Cup Series pit box — on his terms. Gordon, the longtime Team Penske crew chief, returns to the premier level of stock-car racing to call the shots for Jimmie Johnson and the No. 84 LEGACY Motor Club Chevrolet‘s part-time effort in 2023, the team announced Monday. RELATED: […]
These Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to make some big improvements if the team wants to be competitive in 2023
The Panthers have signed QB Jacob Eason to a reserve/future deal.
With preparation underway for the Eagles, we're looking at where the San Francisco 49ers are most vulnerable ahead of the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for Americas Team.
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs broke his silence Monday after being criticized for abruptly leaving the stadium following a season-ending loss.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
The Eagles are one win away from another Super Bowl appearance, and ahead of the NFC Championship Game one former Cowboy has strong opinions on the Birds. By Adam Hermann
Long before 49ers rookie Brock Purdy was making waves in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni already was familiar with the quarterback's game.
If they choose, the Chiefs could bring him back to their practice squad.
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
ESPN's Dianna Russini reports that a team is waiting to see how things go and could swoop in once their "ducks are in a row."
Before 49ers tight end George Kittle could make his juggling grab against the Dallas Cowboys, his coach Kyle Shanahan was a bit anxious about the play call.
Saquon Barkley reportedly wants to be paid like Christian McCaffrey as the top running back in the 2023 free agent market.
NBC Sports' Peter King expects the Green Bay Packers would want "at least" two first-round picks if they decide to trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
Brock Purdys PFF grades show poise against his toughest opponent to date.
Patrick Mahomes has the most notable injury ahead of conference championship games on Sunday. Here's the latest news across the league.