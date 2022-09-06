Garafolo discusses Diontae Johnson's injury status entering Week 1 vs. Bengals
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo discusses Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson's injury status entering Week 1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo discusses Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson's injury status entering Week 1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will get the NFL Network documentary treatment this fall when he's featured in "A Football Life."
#Bills pass rusher Von Miller is unsure of what to expect against the #Rams:
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to retire Franco Harris' iconic No. 32
It's Steelers Week for Bengals WR Tyler Boyd.
Week 1 of the fantasy football season is officially here! Get those lineups ready before the action kicks off with our overall rankings.
The results from the first full weekend of college football have altered the NCAA Re--Rank 1-131 as Georgia and Florida make significant moves.
It appears that Trey Lance reportedly wasn't too pleased with the news of Jimmy Garoppolo's return in the immediate aftermath.
Some eye-opening changes made in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll heading into Week 2.
AP top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 1
The Steelers swapped quartebacks on the depth chart on Tuesday.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 1
On Sunday night, the Buccaneers visit the Cowboys. The matchup will be historical, in one specific way. According to the NFL, it’s the first time in league history that the top two scoring offenses from the prior season will meet in Week One. Last year, the Cowboys averaged 31.2 points per game; Tampa Bay scored [more]
What a thrilling start to the college football season!
The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
The Bulldogs moved up a spot after beating Oregon by 46 points. The Ducks, meanwhile, dropped out of the top 25 entirely.
Here is the full USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. The #Pac12 took a hit, but #USC did not. The Trojans are the highest-ranked team in the conference.
Soldier Field implemented new Bermuda grass ahead of the Bears' first regular season game on Sunday.
There will be one new team in the top five of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Notre Dame's loss. Which teams will make the move forward?
Why is linebacker Dont'a Hightower's locker still up in the Patriots' locker room?
No Tyreek Hill, no problem for Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes at Arizona. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, Mark Andrews top their positions.