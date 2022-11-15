Garafolo discusses Cooper Kupp's chances of returning in 2022 season
NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo discusses Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's chances of returning in the 2022 NFL regular season.
As the Rams get ready to play the Saints in Week 11, they know they’ll be without their best offensive player. But it’s also still unclear whether or not they’ll have their quarterback. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that Matthew Stafford remains in the concussion protocol. Stafford did not play in Week [more]
A Buccaneers' failed trick play against the Seahawks ended with an interception as QB Tom Brady, who lined up at wide receiver, "fell on my face."
The Vikings' success has finally convinced Mike Florio
Another monster game for Justin Fields has him headlining Week 10's list of the most reliable players. Let's take a closer look at the top-10 scorers.
A "potentially historic" lake-effect snow event eyeing the Great Lakes region could lead to the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns playing in feet of snow on Sunday.
The electric-vehicle maker is warning Tesla owners about an issue that could be dangerous if not fixed.
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than [more]
Who would've thought a rookie who was playing barely one-third of the snaps would be so critical to the Eagles' success?
The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home. It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains. So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a much better foe? “We got a surprise [more]
The mother of the Chiefs receiver provided an update on her son’s injury on social media.
The Commanders won for the third time in their last four games by knocking off the previously undefeated Eagles on Monday night and Taylor Heinicke has been the starter in all three of those wins. Heinicke was 17-of-29 for 211 yards and an interception in Monday’s game, which was the last that quarterback Carson Wentz [more]
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
"You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you."
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens get together on Monday to break down the news of the day following week 10 in the NFL, recap the Sunday night football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco Giants, and go over some recommended pickups from your fantasy football waiver wire.
After it was reported that the 49ers placed a waiver claim for Jerry Tillery, Kyle Shanahan explained why the team did so.
Sixteen years after a mic'd up Peyton Manning castigated his star center ''Quit calling the (bleeping) plays!,'' Jeff Saturday called all the right shots in his successful NFL head coaching debut on the Las Vegas Strip. Of course, two weeks ago nobody, including Saturday, could have imagined he'd be making his NFL head coaching debut last weekend.