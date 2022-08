Associated Press

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has been getting his work done on the field and quietly has been handling his business off it. Coming into training camp as the team’s second overall pick in the draft, it would have been easy for Hutchinson to assume he’d be given respect immediately from his teammates, but he’d rather earn it. “That’s always been the mindset for me really, in every aspect, high school, college,” Hutchinson said.