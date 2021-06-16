Garafolo details protocols for unvaccinated team personnel in '21
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo details protocols for unvaccinated team personnel in 2021.
The NFL has suspended free agent tight end Chase Harrell for the entire 2021 regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The 49ers waived Harrell in April, and he has remained a free agent since. The league initially suspended Harrell in October. He missed six games for violating the policy on performance enhancing substances. Harrell [more]
Tom Brady took a hilarious jab at Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday.
The Denver Broncos' backfield looks a whole lot different this year with local favorite Phillip Lindsay gone, replaced by second-round draft pick Javonte Williams and free agent acquisition Mike Boone. Gordon made his on-field offseason debut at the team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday and showed off a buffer body, shorn locks and even a smile and joviality that were absent almost all of last year. Gordon said his weight is still 215 but his body is harder because “I actually got to train and do what I do” a year after the pandemic curtailed his normal offseason regime.
Former Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will be in Idaho this weekend.
Raiders QB Derek Carr named one of the biggest 'losers' of the offseason
Mac Jones is making a strong impression in his early work for the Patriots, as the first-round rookie quarterback has fared well at minicamp.
FOX and ESPN execs were blown away by Robert Griffin's auditions
Rory McIlroy, chairman of the US PGA Tour Players Advisory Council, said Wednesday he wants greens books "outlawed" from tour events and a ban reportedly could be voted on next week.
The PGA Tour is likely to ban the controversial green-reading books before the start of next season, Golfweek has learned.
SI's Pat Forde returns to the podcast to continue the 12-team playoff discourse. Pete Thamel floated the news this week that conference divisions may be a thing of the past due to playoff expansion. Can we also expect the quarterfinals to eventually be played on campus? Arizona State is in hot water with the NCAA over allegations they hosted recruits during the pandemic dead period. Just how bad is this investigation for the Sun Devils? The guys wrap the podcast with a tribute to former Big East commissioner John Marinatto, who passed recently at the age of 64.
The Draft Network listed the 2018 first-rounder among its list of eight notable cut candidates due to the presence of UF alumnus Kyle Pitts.
The Bears kicked off the first day of mandatory minicamp at Halas Hall, and there was plenty to digest from Tuesday's practice.
The conclusion of the 2021 offseason program also has concluded Ernie Adams’ 21-year tenure with the Patriots. Coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Wednesday that it would be Adams’ last practice with the team. After praising Adams, Belichick gave him a chance to answer some questions. “Ernie’s had such a big impact on our success [more]
Pittsburgh Steelers minicamp kicked off on Tuesday and already there were a few concerns.
Jacob deGrom’s night against the Cubs on Wednesday got off to as good a start as anyone could have imagined. But after the third, deGrom walked down the tunnel with members of the training staff, and his night came to an end.
The stars of the tournament are making snap decisions as to which products they are happy being on show with them
Trey Lance's QB coach Quincy Avery posted video of Lance working with veteran 49ers WR Mohamed Sanu.
Vince Wilfork's son allegedly stole his two Super Bowl rings, AFC championship rings, Miami Hurricanes championship ring and other jewelry from him.
Nick Young took to Twitter to voice his thoughts on the Chris Paul-COVID update ...
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney did his first on-field work this week since signing with the Browns as a free agent and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he liked what he saw from one of this year’s biggest acquisitions. Clowney likes what he’s seeing in Cleveland as well. Clowney held a press conference with reporters on [more]