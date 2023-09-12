Garafolo describes the scene at MetLife Stadium amid Rodgers injury
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo describes the scene at MetLife Stadium amid New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers injury.
Damar Hamlin made the Bills' 53-man roster months after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.
Rodgers' longtime friend and former Packers teammate didn't mince words with a message for the NFL.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Jets at Giants game.
Video captured by "Hard Knocks" showed why Ward was angry enough to get into it with Rodgers.
These players all have substantial draft capital attached to them, but fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk says they could stumble out of the gate.
It appears the Jets' big offseason addition is set to suit up for the first time.
Zach Wilson's first two years in the NFL were rough. Maybe learning behind Aaron Rodgers can kickstart a big turnaround for the former No. 2 overall pick.
In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football. Harmon and Andy Behrens then react to the People's Panic Meter mailbag and provide top waiver wire pickups for the week.
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
How bad was Sunday's 40-0 Cowboys blowout? So, so bad for New York
Chris Jones had been holding out from the Chiefs, looking for a new deal.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at the top 30 prospects from the G league Ignite, college and international leagues ahead of the upcoming regular season.
Strickland totally shut down Adesanya en route to taking his middleweight championship.
It sure looks like it's Georgia or bust for the SEC's national title hopes already.