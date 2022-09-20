Garafolo: Dane Jackson released from hospital this morning, avoided major injury
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was released from the hospital this morning, avoided major injury.
Buffalo Bills OL Bobby Hart was suspended by the NFL due to a physical altercation following Monday's win over the Tennessee Titans.
Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was released from the hospital Tuesday morning after suffering a hit to the head and neck area.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a scary hit against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a neck injury in a collision with a teammate on Monday night and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Jackson had full movement in his limbs, but coach Sean McDermott didn’t have an update beyond that on the player’s condition following a 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. McDermott said he has a brief chat with Jackson in the stadium tunnel before the ambulance left for the hospital.
Dane Jackson, who suffered a head and neck injury just before halftime, has been released from the hospital, the Buffalo Bills said Tuesday.
Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart was suspended one game by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after Monday night's game.
The Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Titans.
