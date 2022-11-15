Garafolo: Dallas Goedert (shoulder) will miss 'an extended period of time'
NFL Insider Mike Garafolo shares Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) will miss 'an extended period of time'.
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than [more]
Who would've thought a rookie who was playing barely one-third of the snaps would be so critical to the Eagles' success?
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home. It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains. So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a much better foe? “We got a surprise [more]
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
The Commanders won for the third time in their last four games by knocking off the previously undefeated Eagles on Monday night and Taylor Heinicke has been the starter in all three of those wins. Heinicke was 17-of-29 for 211 yards and an interception in Monday’s game, which was the last that quarterback Carson Wentz [more]
The mother of the Chiefs receiver provided an update on her son’s injury on social media.
Packers return man Amari Rodgers has a fumbling problem, and the Packers’ coaching staff seems ready to make a change. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed today that the Packers are re-evaluating whether Rodgers should continue as their punt returner. LaFleur did not say who will return punts Thursday night against the Titans. Special [more]
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
The #Chiefs have some roster decisions to make over the next two weeks with players set to return from suspension and injury.
Buffalo is following the same script from last season.
Tennessee football scored a touchdown with 36 seconds left against Missouri to win 66-24 on Saturday.
The Packers are coming off their best win of the season, one that they hope turns things around. But they had less time than normal to celebrate and now have less time than normal to heal. The Packers play the Titans on Thursday Night Football. Thus, they were required to release an estimated injury report [more]
This no longer looks like a team that can be fixed by simply plugging Watson into a regular-season NFL game for the first time in 23 months. There are too many problems to be solved.
The Kansas City Chiefs, with MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes, and Minnesota Vikings, winners of 7 straight, can stake claim to No. 1 ranking
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
The refs blew a call in a big way on Monday night.
The Chargers lost two more defensive linemen Sunday, but they are getting their top-two receivers back this week. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Monday he anticipates Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to return to practice. “You will see Mike and Keenan back in practice this week,” Staley said, via Eric Smith of the team website. [more]