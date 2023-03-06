Garafolo: Cowboys using franchise tag on RB Tony Pollard
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Dallas Cowboys using the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard.
Titans running back Derrick Henry could be on the way out in Tennessee. The Titans have been shopping Henry, according to Michael Silver of BallySports.com. Henry is due a base salary of $10.5 million this season, none of which is guaranteed. If the Titans were to trade him, they’d save $6.3 million on their salary [more]
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
After the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, here's a look at which prospects improved their draft stock and which prospects are falling.
As Super Bowl LVII approached, it became clear that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay continued to be motivated by the perception that former Lions coach Matt Patricia disrespected Slay when he was in Detroit. Slay’s motivation may continue in 2023. With Patricia reportedly in play to join the defensive coaching staff in Philadelphia, Slay and Patricia [more]
With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, Bears insider Josh Schrock delivers his latest seven-round Bears mock draft with a complete view of Round 1.
Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Josh Gordon is easily the most talented receiver in the XFL, and he made perhaps the greatest play of this XFL season on Saturday night. Gordon caught a 65-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left to give Seattle a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers. Seattle faced fourth-and-2 on the [more]
The Saquon Barkley free agency situation is wrapped up in Daniel Jones' contract negotiations with the Giants.
Leslie Frazier’s sudden departure from the Bills was one of the league’s biggest stories to begin the Combine last week. The defensive coordinator electing to take the 2023 season off from coaching surprised one of Buffalo’s key players, too. “I didn’t see it coming,” edge rusher Von Miller said last week, via Alaina Getzenberg of [more]
Lawrence Jackson Jr. breaks down which players put themselves in position to have fantasy success as rookies as we get closer to the NFL Draft. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
The Saints have their quarterback, and Derek Carr has a new home.
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
It wasn't long ago new UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was charged with domestic violence in Las Vegas – a charge that later was dropped.
With the debate raging over the PGA Tour caving into the demands of the elite, Rory McIlroy yet again restated his credentials to be worthy of special treatment by hurtling his way into contention for a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title.
Heres a tracker of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the 2023 NFL combine, plus a look at previous records from the drill.
Jones is coming off both his best year and a year incongruent with his previous performances. And if the franchise tag needs to be used, it jeopardizes his opportunity to play alongside Saquon Barkley.
Las Vegas has a new power couple, and it is very athletic.
Jets QB target Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints are closing in on deal. Here's the latest buzz...
It’s being couched in some circles as “breaking news,” even if the supposedly breaking news is significantly softened by the use of the term “likely.” Currently news or not, it’s a no-brainer that, if the Saints sign quarterback Derek Carr, they won’t be keeping Jameis Winston. Of course they won’t. Not at a salary of [more]
